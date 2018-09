ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy-involved shooting took place Wednesday night in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened near Third Avenue in the Taft subdivision.

Officials said a subject has been taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. No one with the Sheriff's Office appeared to be injured.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.