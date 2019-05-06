Detectives attempting to identify second homicide victim found on OBT

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County investigators are still trying to identify one of the two decomposed bodies found off West Orange Blossom Trail last week.

The bodies of two women were found Thursday on the 3900 block of West Orange Blossom Trail. Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the case is being investigated as a double homicide.

One of the victims was identified as 34-year-old Kristina Upchurch.

Investigators released a photo of Upchurch to encourage tipsters to help identify the other victim.

Milagros Verges said Upchurch reached out to her last year on Facebook asking for help changing her lifestyle.

"She was in distress, pain and she was suffering," Verges said. "I can tell that she was in pain and she needed prayers."

Verges said Upchurch recently turned her life around and said she tried to help Upchurch. She said she gave her a few words of motivation.

"That it’s going to be OK, that God will take care of her, and she told me that meant a lot to her and that was it," said Verges.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office still hasn't said how the two women died, when they died or how their bodies were discovered.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 800-423-8477.

