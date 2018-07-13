Detectives search for man suspected of taking inappropriate pictures inside stores

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement in Brevard County is searching for a man suspected of taking inappropriate pictures of women inside a Publix and a Walmart.

Cocoa police said that a man on Wednesday was accused of taking a picture with his cellphone of an unsuspected shopper at a Walmart.

Then, several hours later, Titusville police said the same man took pictures underneath the dress of another unsuspected shopper at the Publix on Cheney Highway.

Titusville police said the victim didn't realize what happened until another customer notified her after witnessing the incident.

Police said their detectives were then able to retrieve surveillance images from the Publix, showing the entire incident.

"If the witness wasn't there being vigilant of their surroundings, and not reported it to the victim, we probably would have never known, nor would the victim would have known," Lt. Tyler Wright said. "Crimes that could ramp up and become even worse. Maybe this is just the beginning stages."

Police released a surveillance image Thursday in hopes of identifying the man.

Investigators also want to make sure he is located before any of the images can be shared or uploaded to the internet.

Shoppers at the Walmart told News 6 that they too would say something if they witnessed a similar incident.

"I don't know what the world is coming to today, and this needs to be stopped. It's sickening," shopper Jeremy Moore said.

"If we see something happen, we will just tell someone that works there or call the cops and have them check security. I work at a grocery store, so now the security cameras work," Billy Parton said.

Titusville police ask anyone with information on who the man is to call them at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

