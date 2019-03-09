Did you feel east central Florida shake?

The National Weather Service said several people have reported feeling a minor shaking in east central Florida.
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have not seen any signs of an earthquake in their instruments.
The USGS is asking people to file reports at this link.
Here are some of the questions you will be asked in the report:
- Was it difficult to stand?
- Did any objects fall off your shelves?
- Did your neighbors feel it?
A magnitude 2.7 earthquake hit Escambia County on Thursday.
