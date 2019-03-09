Did you feel east central Florida shake?

The National Weather Service said several people have reported feeling a minor shaking in east central Florida.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey have not seen any signs of an earthquake in their instruments.

Mar 8 | Several people have reported feeling a minor shaking in east central Florida but @USGS haven't registered any earthquake in their instruments. You can use their online form to report it: https://t.co/274GMMuVTv https://t.co/VWP0th7Obq — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) March 9, 2019

The USGS is asking people to file reports at this link.

Here are some of the questions you will be asked in the report:

Was it difficult to stand?

Did any objects fall off your shelves?

Did your neighbors feel it?

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake hit Escambia County on Thursday.

