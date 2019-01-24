Jennifer Kesse vanished 13 years ago

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday marked 13 years since the disappearance of 24-year-old Jennifer Kesse, one of Central Florida's oldest missing persons case.

The University of Central Florida graduate disappeared Jan. 24, 2006, from her condo complex near the Mall at Millenia.

Police found her car a few days later, but since then, there have been very few leads in her case.

The best clue investigators have is grainy surveillance video showing a man parking a car, then walking away from the Huntington on the Green apartment complex.

A $15,000 reward remains in place for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

