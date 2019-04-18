Disney announces progress update on gondola transportation system

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Disney announced a progress update on its gondola transportation system.

Three hundred cabins were wrapped up, but Disney just released a video showing what each one will look like.

Each cabin is decorated with different Disney characters and can seat up to 10 people.

The system transports people from Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios to four different hotels.

The 30th anniversary of Hollywood Studios will be May 1.

A one-minute video was released by Disney showing an inside look at what the guest experience will look like.

