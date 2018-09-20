Disney brings new, limited-time experiences to parks in 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. - Locals and visitors alike should make plans to visit Walt Disney World as new and limited-time experiences are coming to all four parks in 2019.

Guests will have a chance to meet characters, celebrate anniversaries and dance in new parties and events. Magic Kingdom Park will celebrate the original Mickey and Minnie, Disney's Hollywood Studios will host various Pixar characters, Disney's Animal Kingdom celebrates "The Lion King," and Epcot serves up events around the arts and concerts.

Listed below are the new things coming to Disney starting in January 2019:

The original Mickey and Minnie Mouse will celebrate their 90th anniversary with dancing and music in "Mickey & Minnie's Surprise Celebration" at Magic Kingdom Park.

Mickey, Minnie and their friends invite you to the new "Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party" in front of Cinderella's Castle. Hear new versions of classic "Mickey Mouse Club" songs from live singers and dance with the characters.

The Dapper Dans can be seen with other entertainers on Main Street, U.S.A. and will sing in honor of Mickey and Minnie.

Special Mickey- and Minnie-themed merchandise at Magic Kingdom will be available for purchase.

Hidden surprises and "Limited-Time Magic" can be found around Magic Kingdom. Remember, this is a surprise party for the Mice. Dash over to Pixar Place in Disney's Hollywood Studios to see a transformed Metroville city block right out of the world of "The Incredibles."

Celebrate the "Super" deeds of superheroes Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible and Frozone at the end of the city block.

Don't bring capes into a special location in Pixar Place displaying the best work of the one and only Edna Mode -- legendary super suit designer. You will have a chance to meet her as well, darling.

Be on the look-out in Pixar Place for clues to locate the mischievous and multi-powered Jack-Jack.

Also at Walt Disney Presents in Disney's Hollywood Studios, you will have a chance to step through the closet door into "Monstropolis" and meet legendary scarer team Mike and Sully from Pixar's "Monster's, Inc." Leave your worries behind and party like an animal with Timon and Rafiki in the "Hakuna Matata Time Dance Party" at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Reminisce on the 25th anniversary of Walt Disney Pictures' "The Lion King."

Pose for three-dimensional photo opportunities re-creating scenes from the movie at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The "Epcot International Festival of the Arts" returns on Jan. 18 until Feb. 25. You can experience world-class food, visual and performing arts.

During the "Festival of the Arts," more Disney and musical magic will come to the stage in the "Disney on Broadway Concert Series," now running seven days a week.

Later on at Epcot from March 6 until June 3, bring in spring at the returning "Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival" with several outdoor kitchens and dozens of Disney-themed topiaries all around the park.

An expanded "Garden Rocks Concert Series" during the "Flower & Garden Festival" will bring music seven days a week. A total of 270 concerts will take place in the 90-day event.

Also in the spring of 2019, cruise into "Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy" at Disney's Hollywood Studios and learn from Lightning himself about his time racing.

Lightning McQueen's friend, Cruz Ramirez, will be right outside the "Racing Academy."

Disney reminds you to remember about the new attractions at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom. Guests can now visit Andy's backyard in "Toy Story Land" or travel to "Pandora - The World of Avatar." And don't forget to pay a warm good-bye to Epcot's fireworks spectacular "IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth" before it ends summer of 2019.

