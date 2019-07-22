Disney guest punches cast member because her Fast Pass wasn't valid

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Disney World guest got so angry when she was told her Fast Pass wouldn't work on the Tower of Terror ride, she punched a cast member, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The victim said a 23-year-old Chicago woman and the guests she was with got angry and verbally aggressive when she told them that their Fast Pass wasn't valid for the ride. As she was using the podium phone to call for security, the woman began repeatedly pressing buttons, some of which could affect the ride, the report said.

The cast member moved the woman's hand away, and that's when she was punched in the face, according to authorities.

Deputies said the victim had minor swelling near her left eye but refused medical attention and declined prosecution.

The woman, who was not arrested, has been trespassed from Disney property.

