Disney manager was 'living vicariously' through child porn images, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A manager at Walt Disney World has been arrested on a child pornography charge, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Brett Kinney, 40, admitted to being addicted to child porn after authorities showed up at his home on Haywood Lane in Lake Alfred last week and found files on his computer while executing a search warrant, according to an arrest report.

Kinney was at work during the time of the search warrant, according to the report. His wife, who was home at the time, told deputies she remembered seeing a photo of a young nude boy about 10 to 12 years ago and asking her husband about the image but couldn't remember the outcome of the conversation, the report said.

After Kinney had been contacted about the search, he arrived at home and was interviewed by detectives.

During the interview, Kinney told deputies he had been looking at child porn for 22 years, starting when he was in high school, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Kinney told detectives he would search for images with young boys, ranging from toddlers to boys 10 years of age, according to the report. He said he wished he had been taught about sex at that age and was "living vicariously" through the children in the images and videos, the report said.

Deputies said Kinney told them he would download and share the content while his wife was out of town, but remembered the encounter they had years ago when she caught him viewing child porn in 2006 or 2007. He said he couldn't remember the outcome of their conversation either.

Kinney told investigators he knew it was wrong, illegal and immoral, but couldn't stop himself and needed help, the report said. He told investigators he had previously been through therapy for sex addiction but did not mention his addiction to child pornography.

Kinney was taken into custody and booked into the Polk County Jail on one count of promotion or distribution of child pornography, the report said.

Disney officials have not commented on Kinney's employment.

