Disney tests evacuation procedure before gondola passengers take flight

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney is getting closer to offering park guests never-seen-before views from its Skyliner gondola system, but first comes emergency procedure testing.

As photos show, Disney had heavy equipment and officials out Tuesday testing the gondola’s evacuation procedure, according to a blogger with BlogMickey.com who was at Hollywood Studios.

A fire department was also on hand during the test with a fire truck ladder lifted into the air toward a gondola cabin.

The Skyliner is a gondola system that will connect Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four hotels throughout the resort -- Art of Animation Resort, Pop Century Resort, Caribbean Beach Resort and the proposed Disney’s Riviera Resort.

This will be a whole new experience for guests as they get to take in views only available from the sky.

The Disney Skyliner is expected to start transporting guests at the Walt Disney World Resort beginning fall of 2019.

