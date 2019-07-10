Disney World contractor rescued after getting trapped in hole

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities say a Walt Disney World contractor was partially trapped in a parking lot when he fell into a deep hole as the ground collapsed.

Mike Jachles, a spokesman for Orange County Fire Rescue, says the unnamed man was standing near a trench when the ground gave way on Tuesday.

He says the hole was eight to 10 feet deep. Firefighters used hand tools to dig him out.

Jachles tells the Orlando Sentinel one of the man's legs was trapped up to his thigh. Firefighters had to make sure they wouldn't cause any injuries to the man or create a larger hole.

The man was alert and conscious the entire time. He was taken to a hospital to get checked out but didn't have any injuries

