Casselberry police release sketch of rape, kidnapping suspect

A sketch of the man Casselberry police say raped one woman and then kidnapped her and a friend.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Casselberry police released a digital composite Wednesday of the man they said held two women at knifepoint over the weekend and then raped one of them, later stealing their car.

The women had finished unloading items from a car when the man knocked on the Stonecastle Apartments door and forced his way in, officials said. He held them both at knifepoint during the home invasion, one of the women was raped and then both were told to get in the victim's 2006 Toyota Matrix and drive to the grocery store to withdraw money from an ATM on Saturday, officials said.

The man -- who has not been identified -- told one of the women to go to the ATM while he stayed with the other victim outside the vehicle, which was parked behind the Publix, according to police. The woman who was sent to the ATM was able to flag down an employee for help.

Police released the 911 call made by the Publix employee on Tuesday.

The man was described as being between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with light-colored, curly, shoulder-length hair with some facial hair and an average build. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue long-sleeved shirt and green shorts. His appearance was unkempt and he had no shoes on, which police said could mean that he is homeless.

Police said the stolen vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot in Maitland Tuesday morning.

Police are asking the public to take a good look at the photo above and call the Casselberry Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) if they have any information about the man.

