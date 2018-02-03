Documents: Former Ocoee High teacher found guilty of having sexual relationship with student

OCOEE, Fla. - One of two former Ocoee High School teachers accused of having sexual relationships with a student was found guilty Friday on two charges connected with the case, according to Orange County court documents.

Records show that Chad Coy, 28, was found guilty on two counts of sexual acts with a 16 or 17-year-old child.

More News Headlines

Coy, whom the girl also described as her lacrosse coach, and Ryan Stewart Kirkpatrick, who is accused of having a sexual relationship with the same student, were arrested last year after a months-long investigation into the incidents that allegedly took place in September and October 2016, according to documents.

News 6 spoke with the alleged then-17-year-old victim's father when the teachers were placed on leave from the school.

The man said his daughter admitted to having a sexual relationship with two teachers at her school. He said the first incident took place during a drill when the school was on lockdown, when one of the teachers and the girl were alone.

The father said there were two other incidents after that, and they happened when the girl stayed after school in a teacher's classroom.

Kirkpatrick's trial is set to begin Feb. 19, according to documents.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.