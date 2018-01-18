Dog attacks 4-year-old child in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A dog attacked a young child in Melbourne Thursday afternoon, according to Brevard County authorities.

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said they responded to a mobile home park on Rolling Rock Drive near Interstate 95 at 1:15 p.m. for a dog attack.

A 4-year-old was airlifted to Orlando, authorities said. The child's immediate condition was unknown.

Melbourne Police Department Lt. Steve Sadoff told News 6 partner Florida Today that paramedics were on scene within minutes.

Officers told Florida Today that the child received non-life threatening injuries but was mauled and has multiple lacerations.

Police are investigating the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.