Dog attacks 4-year-old child in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A dog attacked a young child in Melbourne Thursday afternoon, according to Brevard County authorities.
Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said they responded to a mobile home park on Rolling Rock Drive near Interstate 95 at 1:15 p.m. for a dog attack.
A 4-year-old was airlifted to Orlando, authorities said. The child's immediate condition was unknown.
Melbourne Police Department Lt. Steve Sadoff told News 6 partner Florida Today that paramedics were on scene within minutes.
Officers told Florida Today that the child received non-life threatening injuries but was mauled and has multiple lacerations.
Police are investigating the incident.
