Dog left at Orange County shelter for being ‘too nice'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services recently had a dog surrendered to it for a reason that will shock you.

She “wasn’t being a guard dog,” was “too nice” and “didn’t bark,” shelter officials said.

Britta Waterfilter posted photos of the dog and reasoning to Facebook, and it quickly got the attention of many. As of Thursday afternoon, the post has been shared 1,900 times.

Ruby is a brindle and white pitbull who is just over a year old. She weighs 73 pounds and knows general obedience commands, according to the shelter.

Shelter officials say she is housebroken and friendly with men and women. Ruby was spayed her Thursday and will be available for adoption Friday.

For the month of April, Orange County Animal Services has a "Stray’s Anatomy" adoption promotion, where animals that arrive at the shelter and are labeled as a stray on their kennel card can be adopted at a cost of $10 for dogs and $5 for cats. The adoption fee includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

If you are interested in Ruby or adopting any other cats and dogs that are available, call 407-836-3111. The shelter is located at 2769 Conroy Road, Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia.

