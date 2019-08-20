Don't leave valuables in your car, Belle Isle police warn after 9 break-ins

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officers with the Belle Isle Police Department are reminding drivers to not leave valuables in their car after nine car break-ins happened at a gym parking lot in the area.

Car break-ins: Could your car be at risk?

Police said the break-ins happened at Crunch Fitness on Hoffner Avenue.

Investigators said officers continue to patrol parking lots, place flyers on vehicles and warn people to secure their valuables.

A gun was one of the things stolen in the break-ins, according to police.

Officers with the Police Department issued the same reminder to drivers after a run of break-ins happened at Crunch Fitness in the first week of August.

On July 29, police placed flyers on car windshields instructing drivers to secure their valuables.

Police said if you have to leave valuables in your car, make sure the valuables are hidden.

Investigators also encourage drivers to not leave their cars unlocked.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.