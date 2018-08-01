Downtown Orlando ambassador program officially launches

Orlando launches its Downtown Ambassador program on Aug. 1, 2018. The ambassadors will help visitors and residents safely navigate downtown.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Downtown Ambassadors Program officially starts Wednesday morning in City Hall Plaza.

Residents can keep a lookout for the team of 17 as they take to the streets, helping patrons navigate and stay safe in the City Beautiful.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will be at the program's official launch, encouraging the ambassadors as they get ready for service by adding final touches to their uniforms.

The Downtown Ambassadors Program was created in response to the growing community and business in downtown.

"The Ambassador Program will provide a direct, on-the-street connection seven days a week to... elevate the downtown experience for everyone, as the urban core continues to attract new businesses, residents and visitors," public information officer Jessica Garcia said in a release.

Some of their services will include safety escorting for workers and residents, helping visitors get to event venues, curbing panhandlers and more.

Ambassadors will also work closely with the Orlando Police and Fire Departments and the Health Care Center for the Homeless to provide direct outreach and public safety assistance in the community, officials say.

"The team will serve as an extension of the Downtown Clean Team to ensure downtown cleanliness," Garcia said.

The ambassadors will be on foot, bikes and in one designated vehicle Monday-Friday starting as early as 7 a.m. and Saturday-Sunday as late as 11 p.m. The schedule is flexible and subject to change depending on events happening downtown, officials said.

Anyone in need of a downtown ambassadors can call or text 407-902-4374.

