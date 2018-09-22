Downtown Orlando shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead after being found shot in downtown Orlando, according to officials from the Orlando Police Department.

OPD spokesman Daniel Brady said officers found D'Javan S. Gayden, who was 26, lying on a sidewalk around 2:48 a.m. Saturday on West Jefferson Street. Gayden had already been shot when police arrived and died as a result of his injuries, Brady said.

Police say D'Javan Gayden died from a gunshot injury.

Officers responded to the area when they heard gunshots, before any 911 calls came in, according to Brady.

"[Officers] immediately began rendering aid and continued those measures until the fire department arrived to take over life saving efforts," Brady said.

Brady said detectives and crime scene investigators are actively working on the case. He urged anyone with information to contact OPD or call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.