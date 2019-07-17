Dozens of agencies participate in school active shooter training

WINDERMERE, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools conducted an active assailant response exercise at Windermere High School on Wednesday.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies in the county, as well as OCPS administrators, participated in the training.

"This is all about a lot of improvements. It's about testing capability and making sure that we are ready for the unthinkable," said Scott Howat, chief communications officer for the school district.

The exercise began with a police officer who acted as an active shooter on campus making his way into a building.

First responders performed treatment and transport action while officers escorted out participants with their hands up.

*TRAINING EXERCISE* Rescue workers are training to save victims in case of a mass shooting. This is all part of the Active Assailant Response exercise by @OCPSnews @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/SfLXuX7tjn — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) July 17, 2019

"After the Parkland tragedy, there's been a lot of changes in what we are required to do and what we needed to do to prepare so a lot of our simulated training and testing," Howat said.

The district also conducts other forms of exercise throughout the year to ensure its readiness.

"Even though we know this is just a training scenario, it does have an impact to see it happen in front of you," Deputy Rose Silva said.

A second day of training will take place at Ocoee High School on Thursday.

