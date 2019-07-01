Dozens of new laws take effect in Florida

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many of the bills passed by the Florida Legislature are now in effect, impacting drivers, students and immigrants across the state.

Motorists can be stopped for texting and no other offense.

Thousands of low- and middle-income students can start enrolling in voucher programs to attend private and religious schools.

Also, all law enforcement agencies in Florida are required to cooperate with federal authorities in agreeing to hold people in jails who are suspected of being in the country illegally.

Other laws ban vaping indoors and create an agricultural hemp program.

A new fiscal year begins Monday with a nearly $91 billion budget that increases money for education and the environment.

