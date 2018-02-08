Dozens to rappel down 32-story hotel for Give Kids The World Village

ORLANDO, Fla. - A strange sight is expected along Orlando's International Drive.

Dozens of people are expected to rappel down the side of a hotel on Thursday, all for a good cause.

Participants will be scaling 428 feet down the 32-story high Hyatt Regency Orlando to raise money for Give Kids the World Village.

On Thursday, selected VIPs will rappel down the hotel. On Friday, participants who raised $1,000 or more will get a chance to go "over the edge."

Give Kids The World Village is a nonprofit resort for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

