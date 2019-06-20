Dr. Dan's Motorcycle and RC shop 'devastated' by smash and grab burglars

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - At least two masked thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of radio-controlled cars overnight Thursday from Dr. Dan's Motorcycle and RC Shop on Garden Street.



Owner Danny Attal's surveillance captured the smash and grab burglars shattering his front window and pushing over display stands to force their entry.



At 2:35 a.m., the burglars are then seen stealing expensive RC cars.



"They knew exactly to go for big cars," Attal said. "They shook boxes. They threw boxes around."



Some of those RC cars cost around $1,000.



All the chaos happened in under two minutes.



"I came in this morning to find the devastation," Attal said.



Unfortunately, the store's motion detector failed to work trigger the alarm.



Hobby shops across Central Florida are on high alert now.



Three weeks ago in Altamonte Springs, there was a similar burglary at an RC car store.



Titusville police said also overnight Thursday thieves broke in Hobby Town USA in Sanford.



No one has been arrested.



"It may or may not be related to anything else but we are keeping those options open right now," Amy Matthews with Titusville police said.



Despite the damage and losses, Attal opened his store for business Thursday, however, he said none of his merchandise was insured.



"I'm taking a big full loss on this so I literally have to reset and start all over," Attal said.



Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Titusville police or anonymous tipsters can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

