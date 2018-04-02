Drive-up ATM robbery sets off investigation in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Officers with the Winter Garden Police Department are searching for a man they say went on a crime spree along busy Colonial Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The assailant shot a man at the drive-up ATM at the SunTrust Bank in the 13000 block of West Colonial Drive, police said.

"He brandished a handgun and we don’t quite know if there were any words exchanged at this time," said Lt. Anthony Dawkins with the Winter Garden Police Department.

Police said the victim was able to drive across the street to the Wawa’s convenience store for help.

"He was given aid and transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition," Dawkins said.

Within minutes, detectives said they believe the same robber ran less than a quarter mile away to Walgreens -- also in the 13000 block of Colonial Drive -- where he carjacked a man for his 2017 sports-model white Mitsubishi Outlander.

"All we have at this point is (that) he was wearing dark clothing -- possibly a black hoodie," Dawkins said. "That’s all we have at this point."

Detectives are searching for any video or other clues to help them track down the man responsible.

A piece of clothing was found left behind in the Walgreens parking lot after the carjacking, possibly belonging to the robber.

Officials warned people to be aware of their surroundings, especially at ATMs.

"If you see someone walking in the area and you don’t feel comfortable, just keep driving and go to another one," Dawkins said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Garden Police Department.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.