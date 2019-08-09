Driver clips Florida trooper and road ranger on I-4, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a patrol car and a road ranger truck were hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 4 on Thursday night.

Investigators said troopers were investigating a two-car crash in the median of Interstate 4 near the Sand Lake Road Exit.

Troopers said a driver of a pickup truck lost control and struck the patrol car and the road ranger.

The trooper suffered minor injuries.

FHP is reminding drivers to slow down near crash scenes.

A FHP Patrol car and road ranger truck were struck by a pickup truck that lost control on I-4. The trooper and road ranger were at the scene of another crash, when their vehicles were struck. Thankfully only minor injuries. Slow down near crash scenes and #arrivealive . pic.twitter.com/OD2MFDXuqR — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 8, 2019

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



