Driver dies in single-vehicle Sumter County crash, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Sumter County Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on U.S. 301 and Northeast 13th Avenue.

Arean James Joyner, 20, was driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre southbound when for an unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway onto the west shoulder, the report said. Joyner overcorrected back across all lanes of traffic and onto the east shoulder, where the Buick crashed into a tree and overturned, according to troopers.

Joyner, of Fruitland Park, died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

