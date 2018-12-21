Drug deal led to double fatal shooting at Papa John's, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An attempted robbery during a drug deal at a Papa John's on Orange Blossom Trail led to an exchange of gunfire that left two people dead and two more injured, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened Nov. 24.

Deputies said text messages showed that Lane Patterson agreed to meet Anthony Feliciano at the pizza place to sell him a large amount of marijuana. Patterson brought Jose Boulogne and Philip O'Brien with him for protection and Feliciano brought Trevor Bailey with him, according to the report.

Both vehicles parked behind the restaurant in order to conduct the alleged drug deal.

Feliciano got into the front passenger's seat of Patterson's vehicle to inspect the marijuana and when Bailey appeared at the driver's side window, Feliciano pulled out a silver handgun to rob Patterson, who was in the driver's seat, deputies said.

O'Brien, who was in the back seat, shot Feliciano in the face then Bailey pulled out a gun and fired it 10 times, shooting Patterson once, O'Brien three times and Boulogne four times, according to the affidavit.

After the shooting, Bailey fled in a silver sedan and was apprehended after a brief pursuit, deputies said.

Feliciano and Boulogne died as a result of their injuries.

Bailey is facing charges of second-degree murder, second-degree felony murder and attempted second-degree murder. Patterson and O'Brien are both charged with second-degree felony murder and Patterson faces an additional charge of attempted sale or delivery of cannabis.

