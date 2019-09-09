Drunk Disney guest tries to slap taxi driver over cigarette, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A drunk woman at Disney's Hollywood Studios repeatedly tried to slap a taxi driver because he didn't have any cigarettes to give her, then kicked a deputy as she was being arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they spotted Ellen McMillion, 53, Thursday night as she yelled at a taxi driver in the parking lot and tried to slap him. The victim blocked McMillion's multiple attempts.

When deputies approached McMillion, she was slurring her words, smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet, according to authorities.

She told deputies several times that she was drunk and she wouldn't cooperate with the investigation until someone gave her a cigarette, the report said.

The taxi driver said McMillion approached him in the parking lot to ask for a cigarette and he told her he didn't have any because he doesn't smoke and that's when she started to yell and tried to slap him, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said McMillion threw her purse on the ground when they asked her for her ID and continued yelling profanities in front of the children in the area.

McMillion was placed in handcuffs but deputies said she tried to pull away as they approached the patrol car. She then kicked a deputy in the leg at least twice while being placed in the back seat, according to the report.

McMillion, of Brandon, was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and battery on a law enforcement officer. Records show she's also been trespassed from Walt Disney World property.

