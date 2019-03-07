Earth Fare will open its first Orlando location in March

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first Orlando Earth Fare location will open this March, and shoppers will be able to check out the grocery chain's assortment of organic and natural products.

When doors open March 20 in the Novel Lucerne complex at 7 a.m., guests can enjoy a grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, free samples and gift card giveaways to the first 500 customers, according to a news release. There will also be product demonstrations and contests throughout the day.

The SoDo location will be on the corner of Orange Avenue at 9 W. Gore Street. This is the chain's 14th Florida location, but it will be the second in Central Florida. A Lake Nona store opened in August 2018.

When shoppers sign up for Healthy Rewards, which is the in-store loyalty program where customers can earn points and view exclusive product deals, they will receive a free reusable bag.

“We are excited to expand our clean, healthy food offering within the Orlando community to give shoppers the confidence that there are no harmful ingredients in their carts,” Frank Scorpiniti, president and CEO of Earth Fare, said. “Every day, more and more Americans are making the connection between healthier foods and happier, longer lives. We are proud to provide both a broad selection and healthy convenience to our shoppers.”

The Orlando location will offer other amenities, too, including complimentary covered parking and same-day grocery delivery powered by Instacart. New customers can enjoy their first three deliveries free when they use the code HealthyDelivered at checkout.

The chain will feature a selection of prepared foods in the Orlando Kitchen, including an organic salad bar, hot bar, pizza station and grab-and-go options. The Heirloom Café and Juice Bar will also serve made-to-order juices and smoothies, in addition to coffee. There will be wine and beer on tap next to the café, and a lounge where groups can meet, and events and live music will be held.

Products sold at Earth Fare must pass the chain's Food Philosophy quality insurance check before hitting shelves. The company also offers more than 1,000 private brand food products sourced using only non-GMO ingredients.

To learn more about Earth Fare, visit its website here.

