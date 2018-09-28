Earth Fare store opening in Lake Nona

LAKE NONA, Fla. - On Saturday, Orlando residents will wake up to a new shopping experience in Lake Nona.

The 10th Earth Fare store in the sunshine state is set to open its doors and provide shoppers healthy food in a 24,000-square-foot space just off Narcoossee Road.

"Our fresh meat, seafood and dairy will be free of hormones and antibiotics. Our cookies, cakes and pies and our freshly baked breads will be free of bleached and bromated flour. Earth Fare was also one of the first grocery stores in the industry to completely eliminate high fructose corn syrup and added trans fat," Laurie Aker, spokeswoman for Earth Fare, said.

In times when more Americans are looking for ways to stay healthy, Earth Fare says about 70 percent of its brand products are certified organic.

"We source from non-GMO ingredients and naturally, if something is free of GMA or genetically modified organisms, it will be 100 percent organic. If it bears that USDA certified organic seal, it's gone through several different steps to become certified. It's accredited by a third-party agency. If we're talking in terms of produce, the soil is free of sewage sledge and radiation for at least three years. So several steps are taken to bear that seal," Aker said.

The chain store, which started in Asheville, North Carolina, 43 years ago, also offers meal options that are already prepped and ready to eat.

"The whole idea behind clean food security is to feed a family of four for about $2.50 per person on average. That's seventy bucks for the entire week," Aker said.

Compared to going through the drive-thru, it's an option that gives you a healthy meal for equal or less money and you don't have to worry about dealing with your kitchen.

The first 500 people in line will receive a mystery gift card valued anywhere from $5 to $1,000. Earth Fare will also present a $3,000 check to Nemours Children's Hospital. The money will go toward the hospital's kitchen to help local kids and families develop healthy eating habits.

