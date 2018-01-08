Edgewater High School football player fatally shot during home invasion, officials say

Gerald Anderson, 18, an Edgewater High senior was shot and killed last week. (Photo: Cameron Duke)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County school officials said Monday that grief counselors would be on the Edgewater High School campus after one of its students was shot and killed during a home invasion last week.

Deputies said Luismil Hernandez, 18, and Gerald Anderson, 18, broke into a home on Murcott Circle late Wednesday afternoon. The homeowner, 70-year-old Juan Jose Caraballo, shot at the men, who returned fire, according to the report. Caraballo also suffered at least one gunshot wound, and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. He was listed in stable condition.

Authorities said Anderson was fatally shot and Hernandez fled the scene through a back door. He was arrested Friday on charges of armed burglary and first-degree felony murder.

Anderson was a senior at Edgewater High School, according to Orange County school district officials.

Edgewater football coach Cameron Duke told News 6 that Anderson was a member of the school’s football team.

In a Facebook post, Duke said he and his team “were all able to see the real Gerald Anderson.”

Duke said Anderson was setting himself up to graduate and attend college and that he felt blessed to have coached him.

“Yes, there were decisions that could have been made to not allow this to happen, but we will always remember Gerald Fredo as a young man created in the image of God,” Duke wrote.

An Orange County Public School spokeswoman said grief counselors were on campus Monday in case students or staff needed to talk to someone.

