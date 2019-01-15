Elderly driver crashes into Chinese restaurant, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An elderly driver crashed into the dining area of a Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. at 2767 N. Hiawassee Road.

Authorities said the driver, 84-year-old woman, was not injured, nor were four employees who were inside Dragon City at the time of the crash.

Photos from the scene show the silver sedan went through the front windows and the dining area before coming to a rest near the order counter.

