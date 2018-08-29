Florida attorney general race: Ashley Moody wins Republican nomination

Former Hillsborough County Judge Ashley Moody is the Republican candidate for Florida attorney general after winning the Florida primary Tuesday.

Moody defeated Rep. Frank White, a Republican from Pensacola, for a spot on the November ballot with more than 56 percent of the vote.

The former judge and prosecutor discussed the opioid epidemic, human trafficking and the recent, deadly "stand your ground" case in Clearwater, with Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly." Watch that interview here.

Moody received the endorsement of current Attorney General Pam Bondi, as well as 90 percent of Florida's Republican sheriffs, and regularly praised Bondi's handling of legal issues within Florida while on the campaign trail.

Moody is an antri-abortion, by-the-book conservative, according to her campaign website. Her key issues include tackling the opioid epidemic happening in Florida and across the country and protecting senior citizens from crimes.

The former circuit judge received an A rating from the National Rifle Association.

Moody will face Democratic candidate Sean Shaw in the November election.

