Attorney general candidate Rep. Sean Shaw wins Florida Democratic primary

State Rep. Sean Shaw is the Democratic candidate for Florida attorney general after winning the primary election Tuesday.

Shaw, a Florida native, is a first year state representative for District 61, which includes Hillsborough County.

Among Shaw's top priorities is reducing gun violence in Florida. He supports a ban on assault-style weapons. He supports repealing Florida's "stand your ground’’ self-defense law.

Shaw, like all of the candidates for Florida attorney general, wants to target drug traffickers who are fueling the opioid crisis.

He received endorsements from former Florida Gov. Bob Graham, the Tampa Bay Times editorial board and many Florida representatives.

Shaw's Democratic opponent Ryan Torrens faced legal troubles in the weeks before the Tuesday primary. A First District Court of Appeal judge blocked another order removing Torrens, a Tampa area lawyer, from the ballot one day before the primary over a possible campaign donation violation.

Shaw will face Republican candidate and former judge Ashley Moody in the November election.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.