Epic fail: Port Canaveral-based cruise ship crashes into dock in Puerto Rico

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - The Norwegian Epic cruise ship, based out of Port Canaveral, is stalled in San Juan after reports of engine trouble at sea and crashing into a dock in Puerto Rico.

The ship left on Saturday for a seven-day cruise and was supposed to make its first stop Tuesday in the British Virgin Islands. Instead, the ship had to reroute to Puerto Rico after mechanical issues on board.

While the ship tried to dock in San Juan, a strong gust of wind caused it to crash into the pier.

Norwegian Cruise Line tweeted a brief statement about the incident.

"As Norwegian Epic was maneuvering into Port of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with a local pilot on board and the help of two tug boats, prevailing winds caused the ship to veer toward the pier, damaging two mooring points at Pier 3 East," the cruise line said.

No passengers or crew members were hurt.

The cruise ship is expected to stay in Puerto Rico until Thursday as mechanics work to fix the damage.

The Epic is scheduled to return to Port Canaveral on Saturday morning.

