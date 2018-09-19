These are Central Florida's favorite fall festivities

ORLANDO, Fla. - With the heat Central Floridians continue to feel, there are very few things that make it feel like fall.

Each year, typically by mid-September, residents in the Orlando area tend to crave a change in seasons, so they look forward to a few of their favorite events to help them pretend conditions are autumnal.

Of course, there are the annual theme park traditions, including Epcot's International Food and Wine Fest, Universal's Halloween Horror Nights and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom, all of which are already underway, but there are a few other local events that really help get the fall ball rolling in Central Florida.

[RELATED: Celebrate Oktoberfest year-round at these Orlando-area German restaurants, events | Scare scale: An inside look at this year's Halloween Horror Nights houses, ranked]

Below is a list of a few favorite fall festivities in the Orlando area.

Yoga Under the Stars

Orlando Brewing Company

What: Kick off fall the right way -- with a good stretch and a cold brew -- during a relaxing class of Yoga Under the Stars.

When: Sept. 21, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: Orlando Brewing Co.

Admission info: If you RSVP ahead of time, $12 will get you a pint of beer and an hour of all-level yoga. Walk-in admission costs $14. Click here for more details.

SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival

BENGIBBSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

What: Spend the weekend enjoying more than 100 craft beers on draft from breweries across Florida, as well as a few domestic and international craft options. You can also pair your choice of beer with more than 20 food items from marketplaces scattered throughout the park.

When: Select weekends in November.

Where: SeaWorld Orlando.

Admission info: Park admission is required. Click here to see which weekends the festival will be held, what you can expect to see on the menus and how you can purchase park tickets.

International Food and Drink Fest at Lake Eola

Photo: Intl. Food & Drink Festival

What: Mingle with thousands of other attendees in the heart of the City Beautiful as you eat and drink your way through downtown Orlando. The festival gives guests the opportunity to try traditional cuisine from countries across the globe while enjoying community, live music, entertainment, contests and prizes.

When: Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Lake Eola.

Admission info: Admission and parking are free. Click here for more information about the event.

Owloween

Photo: Owloween

What: Parents with nature-loving children should enjoy Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge's Owloween event, which includes workshops for children, costume contests, food and market vendors, raffles and silent auctions, inflatables, interacting with creatures of the night, such as owls and bats, and other chances to get involved in kid-friendly fun.

When: Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge in Orlando.

Admission info: The event is free and does not require you to RSVP. Click here for more information.

Fall Fiesta in the Park

Photo: City of Orlando

What: Children, pets and families can kick off the fall season in downtown Orlando with live music, artist and crafter booths, food vendors and a giant children's play area.

When: Nov. 3-Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lake Eola Park.

Admission info: The event is free and doesn't require tickets. Click here for more information about the event, including details about the featured artists and vendors.

Scott's Maze Adventures

Long & Scott Farms

What: Make your way through various corn, tree, mist and rope mazes and down a super slide and children's zip line, play with a jumping pillow and on a fortlike playground, go on a hayride and enjoy many other favorite fall activities throughout the season.

When: The general public is welcome during various hours on Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 2 through Dec. 9.

Where: Long & Scott Farms in Mount Dora.

Admission info: Admission is free for children 3 years of age and under, and $12 for ages 4 and older. All children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Hours of operation vary by day. Click here for more information about when the farm is open to the public and how you can purchase an admission wristband.

'War on I-4'

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 24: Titus Davis #10 of the UCF Knights holds the War on I-4 trophy after a game against the South Florida Bulls at Spectrum Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. UCF Knights defeated South Florida Bulls…

What: What feels more like fall than college football? Watch the University of Central Florida take on its biggest rival, the University of South Florida, in their annual game, nicknamed the "War on I-4."

When: Nov. 23, time TBD.

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Admission info: A ticket required to watch the game inside the stadium. Click here to find out how you can purchase tickets to the rivalry football game.

Did we miss your favorite fall festivity? Email bvolz@wkmg.com and submit your fall event for a chance to be featured.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.