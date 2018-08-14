Celebrate Oktoberfest year round at these Orlando-area German restaurants, events

Oktoberfest kicks off in Munich, Germany Sept. 22 and runs until Oct. 7, but residents in Central Florida can enjoy a taste of Germany all year round.

From Bavarian beer to schnitzel to the original bratwurst with sauerkraut, you can find it all here within driving distance at a handful of local restaurants that offer authentic German cuisine.

Here are the top local eateries in Central Florida where you can grab a traditional German meal:

Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe

The Schlachthaus Platte. (Photo credit: Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe)

This German cafe has been in business since 2001. It's the only place in Central Florida where you can actually order "Das Boot." Das Boot is a German tradition, where people can drink from a large boot-shaped glass. Das Boot comes in two sizes, a 2 liter and a 3 liter. Hollerbach's has their rules to abide by when drinking Das Boot and must be done with at least four other drinkers.

Located in the heart of downtown Sanford, Hollerbach's serves authentic food and drinks based on family recipes. They have all of the traditional German dishes including sausages, schnitzels, cold cuts and desserts, or as the Germans say, Nachspeisen. They also have live entertainment to dance the night away Polka style. Since opening, they have expanded their cafe. They opened Magnolia Square Market, a German deli and they even sell traditional German clothing at their shop, Hollerbach's Outfitters, both are near the cafe.

If you go: 205 East 1st Street Sanford, Florida 32713

Website: Hollerbachs.com

The Bavarian Haus

Photo credit: The Bavarian Haus

Owned by husband and wife duo, Achim and Patricia, this Mount Dora restaurant offers home cooked German comfort food from family recipes. Since 2009 residents have been enjoying made-from-scratch food and ice cold German beer and wine. The Bavarian Haus has a wide variety of German meats, salads and pretzels, but owner Achim insist that you should try his schnitzel. You will also find the owners in the kitchen doing a great deal of the cooking. They offer take-out for those on the go and have a special menu for various events. On Saturdays, they offer live Bavarian music.

If you go: 433 North Alexander Street Mount Dora, Florida 32757

Website: EatAtTheBavarianhaus.com

Backhaus German Bakery and Deli

Almond Horn at Backhaus

This German family started their baking business in 2014 and they're located in Orlando near Lake Ivanhoe. Owned by husband-and-wife team Benno and Heike Deifel, they pride themselves on using traditional German recipes with healthy organic ingredients. They're known for their croissants, but have a vast selection of German breads, pastries, salads, cakes, and lots of authentic German sandwiches. Benno says he does not do this for money, but rather for the love of the food and the people. All of their ingredients are imported from Europe and every so-often they visit the home country to bring back traditional German practices. They offer themed pastries and treats depending on the Holiday. Backhaus, which is translates to"baking house" also specializes in catering and they even have a food truck if you would like some German flair at your next event.

If you go: 1213 North Orange Avenue Orlando, Florida 32804

Website: the-backhaus.com

Yalaha Bakery

Beesting cake at Yalaha Bakery

If you're looking for a wide variety of breads and desserts, you can find it at Yalaha Bakery in Lake County. This German bakery is a family owned business and was founded in 1995. They only use traditional German recipes with organic and natural ingredients. They have everything from goulash and spaetzle to different tortes, pretzels, and pastries. Yahala goods are also found at your local Farmer's Market and they have a special catering menu for various events. And if you can't make it out to their location, you can order online and have your custom German dish sent to you.

If you go: 8210 County Road 48 Yalaha, Florida 34797

Website: yalahabakery.com

Bauern-Stube Authentic German Restaurant

Now if you're looking for a traditional German meal with various types of authentic German dishes, Bauern-Stube might be the place for you. This German eatery in Orlando says they have old world food that's hearty and tasty. Their menu consist of all of the German favorites like, spaztle, potato pancakes, rouladen, and various salads. They have lots of German beers on tap to quench your thirst. And on Fridays and Saturdays you can listen to their live band.

If you go: 8015 South Orange Avenue Orlando, Florida 32809

Website: bauern-stube.com

It doesn't matter which German restaurant you choose, you'll be sure to enjoy all of the Gemütlichkeit they have to offer!

From bratwurst, strudels, breads and cheeses check out more mouth-watering German foods from local eateries here.

And if you can't catch a flight to Germany, you can enjoy Oktoberfest right here in your own backyard.

Oktoberfest at Hollerbach's (Credit Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe)

Here are some Oktoberfest events in Central Florida:

Hollerbach's Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 12-14, time TBD

Where: 205 East 1st Street Sanford, Florida 32713

For more information visit hollerbachs.com.

Orlando German Club's 2018 Central Florida Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 6-27 Starting at noon

Located at 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry, Florida 32707

For more information visit orlandogermanclub.com/oktoberfest

American Cancer Society of Central Florida's Charity Craft Beer Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. -9 p.m.

Where: 558 West New England Avenue Winter Park, Florida 32789

For more information click here.

