Ex-boyfriend, 2 others charged with 21-year-old woman's Kissimmee murder

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police said they have arrested three men in connection with the death of a 21-year-old woman who was found shot Sunday at a condo complex.

Kissimmee police found Nicole Juliette Morales Arenas shot outside apartment 202 at the Arbors of Sendera condo complex after 11 a.m. She later died at the hospital.

Michael Javier Mejias, 21, Victor Manuel Madera Castillo, 46, and Adrian Estrada Reyes, 21, were charged Monday in connection with her death.

Police said the men were found inside the apartment near where the victim was found. A fourth man was also in the apartment but has not been charged, police said.

According to a news release, Mejias was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Morales. He is accused of shooting the 21-year-old in what police are calling premeditated murder. Police said the motive for the shooting is unclear.

The other two suspects are charged with accessory to first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.

