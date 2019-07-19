Fairy door exhibit inspires childhood imagination at Leu Gardens

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Enchanted Fairy Door exhibit has returned to Harry P. Leu Gardens for a second year.

The whimsical exhibit features 20 one-of-a-kind fairy doors placed throughout the 50-acre gardens.

Leu Gardens Executive Director Robert Bowden said it's a great opportunity to bring people of all ages into the park and attendance has soared since the doors have been on display.

"Last summer, we noticed a fairy door appear on one of our trees, and then a couple days later, there were a few more," Bowden continued. "Apparently there is a fairy migration. They like Leu Gardens. This year, they came back."

Guests are encouraged to search for the doors using an event-specific map. The map has each door's location, as well as details about its inhabitant. Some doors are placed up high or down low and are easy to miss without the help.

"It's almost like a scavenger hunt," Bowden said. "I think the intriguing thing is every one of the doors is different and each fairy has a story.

The event goes through September 30th. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 4-17.

