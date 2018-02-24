Families displaced after fire at Orange County complex, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Friday evening, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The fire happened at a complex in the 4800 block of Cypress Woods Drive.

Officials said crews worked to put out a fire in a wall between the second and third floors.

Firefighters got the fire out before it spread to the rest of the building, officials said.

Two families were displaced as a result of the fire. Officials said the apartment is housing the families elsewhere within the complex.

