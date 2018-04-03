Family dies in violent car crash in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla - A family of four died in a car crash on State Road 405 at Sisson Road just after 6 p.m., according to Titusville Police.

Investigators say a white Mitsubishi sedan was traveling west on State Road 405 when it made a left turn at Sisson Road and collided with a eastbound Ford F-250 pickup.

All four people inside the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that the deceased are members of the same family, possibly visiting the area from the United Kingdom.

The Mitsubishi sedan was a rental car.

