Family escapes after apparent van fire torches Ocoee home

OCOEE, Fla. - A family of four, including a Kissimmee firefighter and two children, escaped a house fire Tuesday morning in Ocoee.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Cathy Ann Street.

Witnesses said there was a loud boom before the blaze started.

According to a family member who was in the house, a neighbor pounded on a window to wake the family up.

The fire apparently started when a Honda minivan caught fire in the garage. Flames then spread to the house, officials said.

Video from the scene showed damage to the garage and roof of the home.

The family's dogs were also uninjured.

The American Red Cross will assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A family in Ocoee escaped the flames, but their home was damaged. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/ijxLF1C8mz — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) January 1, 2019

Overnight: #Housefire at 4:10 am, Cathy Ann Street, 4 occupants (2adults/2children), two dogs safely out, fire reportedly started with car in garage, extended to home. Red Cross contacted to assist family. State Bureau of Fire/Arson Investigation will determine official cause. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 1, 2019

