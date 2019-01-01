News

Family escapes after apparent van fire torches Ocoee home

Kissimmee firefighter, 2 children uninjured in blaze

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

An Ocoee house catches fire.

OCOEE, Fla. - A family of four, including a Kissimmee firefighter and two children, escaped a house fire Tuesday morning in Ocoee.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Cathy Ann Street. 

More News Headlines

Witnesses said there was a loud boom before the blaze started. 

According to a family member who was in the house, a neighbor pounded on a window to wake the family up.

The fire apparently started when a Honda minivan caught fire in the garage. Flames then spread to the house, officials said.

Video from the scene showed damage to the garage and roof of the home.

The family's dogs were also uninjured.

The American Red Cross will assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.