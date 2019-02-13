Family doing 'anything and everything' to find missing Cocoa woman

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A group stood outside the Cocoa police headquarters on Tuesday evening, trying to raise awareness about the disappearance of Tashaun Jackson, a missing mother of four.

The family told News 6 that Jackson, 31, is the mother of four daughters.

Jackson's aunt, Shirley Jones, said that the family was last with Jackson on Friday night.

"We were just at the bowling alley Friday night and we had a great time and this is her necklace she let me borrow," Jones said. "I refuse to live without her."

The family said Jackson left Saturday to go the store, but she never returned.

Cocoa police released a surveillance image it said was captured inside a 7-Eleven near her home on Dixon Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

Tashaun Jackson.

"She would never ever under any circumstances desert her four children, ever. We are a close-knit, co-dependent family, and we never go without talking to each other," said Jackson's cousin, Sh'Mika Scott-Devoe.

Jackson is described by her family as dependable and loving.

"We are going to be there for the kids in the meantime, but right now, I mean, we are trying to do anything and everything to find her. We are going to find her, it don't matter how," said Jackson's cousin, Whitney Johnson.

Jackson's grandmother also said that she would speak on the phone with her granddaughter on a daily basis.

Cocoa police said Tuesday that nothing appears to be suspicious in Jackson's disappearance, but they are asking anyone with information to call them or Crimeline.

