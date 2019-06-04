Family of Orange County teen at center of Amber Alert 'praying for closure'

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family of a missing Orange County teen is hoping for tips in the case to locate their loved one.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Bruce Hagans, 16, in Winter Garden.

Witnesses reported seeing him being shot and driven away in a silver Infiniti sedan on Lincoln Terrace.

Deborah Fryer, Hagans' aunt tells News 6 that she's praying for an update in the case.

"We just wish someone would tell us, so we could have closure," Fryer said.

Fryer said that Hagans was always full of energy, and even taught himself to play drums in the church band.

"He was a big and tall, but he was just like a child. He had a big heart of a 5-year-old. He was a goofy child," Fryer said. "It's been a sad time for us ever since."

Fryer said that her nephew never left the house without telling his family how much they meant to him.

"He would say,' 'I love you all, I'll see you all later.' He always did it, every day. We just wish we could hear that now," Fryer said.

Fryer also said Hagans was close with his young cousins.

"They ask everyday, 'Are we going to find BJ?' And it's sad because we have no answer," Fryer said.

Family members said that they know someone out there has the answers they need.

Winter Garden police said Monday that there were no new updates in the case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the silver Infinity or Hagans is asked to call 911 right away.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.