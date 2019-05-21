Family of slain 17-year-old girl arrive from Puerto Rico and Texas seeking answers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The parents of a 17-year-old girl found dead inside her Kissimmee home Sunday evening flew in town to meet with police investigators Tuesday.

Kissimmee Police identified the victim as Coralis Rivera. Her friend found her dead inside her home on Roscoe Drive Sunday after a well-being check. According to a 911 call, she was found on her bed.

Investigators told News 6 they're following all active leads. They haven't released a motive or cause of death in the case.

Rivera's parents said they traveled from Puerto Rico and Texas desperate for answers.

The teen's family said Rivera moved to Florida from Puerto Rico a few years ago to live with her mother. She wanted to learn English and eventually join the military, according to her family.

“There aren’t many details about the circumstances are how she died because that’s part of the active and ongoing investigation,” Kissimmee Police Department spokeswoman Bailey Myers said. "Due to the circumstances surrounding her death, we do believe this is suspicious."

Rivera's mother moved to Texas in January. Since then, Investigators said Rivera was living at the mobile home with a male roommate who is known to the victim's mother. Police said they questioned the roommate Monday and he is cooperating.

Investigators are backtracking Rivera's final steps and said they are exploring every option in the case.

Family members are planning Rivera's funeral. She will be buried near her home in Puerto Rico.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at (407) 846-3333.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.