Family seeks justice for Lake Lorna Doone park shooting victim

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of the victim killed in a shooting at Lake Lorna Doone Park says the man who pulled the trigger isn't facing charges and they're seeking justice.



Reginald Holloway, 53, was fatally shot Sunday at Lake Lorna Dooe Park. He leaves behind a fianceé and five children.



"He was a singer without a voice. He was happy. He was always in the kids' lives," Elouise Rainey, Holloway's daughter, said.



Rainey and her mother smiled for the first time in days as they remembered Holloway.



"He was a sweet person, he was a loving person. He'd give anybody everything," Jamie Mincey, the victim's fianceé said.



"Our dad was taken away from us," Rainey said.



"We don't know what happened. All we know is he's dead and gone," Mincey said.



The victim's family said he was shot by a friend. Witnesses said Holloway and the other man were arguing. They said Holloway pulled out a gun and fired the first shot, hitting his friend in the leg. Witnesses said that's when his friend fired back and killed Holloway.



"Both parties were wrong and my dad died in a horrible way and we wish it hadn't went that way," Rainey said.



Orlando police told Holloway's family that they aren't pressing charges against the second shooter, because he shot in self-defense.



Holloway's family says he should face charges.



Police haven't identified the other man involved. The victim's family believes he is a convicted felon, and if so, he should face charges for having a gun.



"Whether if he's charged with murder or not, he still committed a crime and justice has to be served," Mincey said.



They're seeking justice for a loved one who was taken away too soon.



"I just wish everybody can put the guns down. It's too much crime going on and no family should have to bury their loved ones due to gun violence," Mincey said. "I wish it would stop."



Orlando Police officials said this is still an open investigation and it will be up to the State Attorney's Office to decide if charges will be filed.

The Osceola Orange State Attorney's Office did not respond to request for comment on this story.

