Fatal crash closes northbound SR-417 exit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal car crash on SR-417 has closed the off-ramp, exit 34, to Colonial Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said that a person was driving northbound on the ramp, and, for an unknown reason, lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road.

The FHP said that the driver drove off the road and struck a pole, and the car overturned in a water-filled ditch.

The crash remains under investigation.

