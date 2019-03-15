Fatal crash closes section of Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fatal crash closed a section of Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando on Friday.
The vehicle-pedestrian incident happened around 4:20 p.m. in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Kaley Street.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.
Invesitgators said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Photos from the scene show a semi pulled over and a bicycle on the ground.
News 6 has a crew at the scene.
This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.
