Fatal crash closes section of Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Orange Blossom Trail and Kaley Avenue.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fatal crash closed a section of Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando on Friday.

The vehicle-pedestrian incident happened around 4:20 p.m. in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Kaley Street.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

Invesitgators said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Photos from the scene show a semi pulled over and a bicycle on the ground.

