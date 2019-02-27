Fatal head-on crash closes portion of SR 46 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - One woman is dead and another is injured after a head-on crash in Seminole County.

Authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday that the crash took place around 1:33 p.m. on State Road 46 near Prevatt Road.

Troopers said a woman who was driving eastbound tried to pass other traffic and hit the woman driving the westbound vehicle head-on.

The woman driving eastbound died at the scene of the crash, troopers said. The woman in the westbound vehicle was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where she is in stable condition, according to the Highway Patrol.

State Road 46 was shut down in both directions in the area of the crash as the investigation was underway, troopers said.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

No other details were immediately available.

