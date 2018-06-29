Father accused of beating 5-year-old son to death found guilty

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida father accused of beating his 5-year-old son to death in 2013 has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Jurors handed down the verdict Thursday to Darell Avant Sr.

He was also convicted of aggravated child abuse and manslaughter by culpable negligence for failing to immediately call 911 for his son.

Avant originally told investigators Darell Avant Jr. passed out after he forced him to exercise as a punishment for misbehaving in school.

However, an autopsy revealed the boy died from a severe beating that likely lasted several hours.

Avant now faces the death penalty.

Jurors are expected to return Monday to begin the penalty phase of the trial.

