Father accused of drunken tirade, letting child get sunburned at Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. - A father visiting Walt Disney World with his family is in jail, accused of child neglect, after what witnesses describe as a drunken tirade through one of the resorts.

According to his arrest affidavit, Brian Keith Olmstead, 35, of Brunswick, Ohio, was using his child's stroller to plow through crowds at Disney's Art of Animation Resort on Sunday.

They said he was using racial slurs as he pushed the stroller through.

Disney resort managers said they received at least 11 complaints about Olmstead over the course of four hours.

Olmstead's wife told Orange County sheriff's investigators they started the day at ESPN's Wide World of Sports for a cheerleading competition.

She said he left with their young son at around 3:30 p.m., and he returned to the resort.

There, witnesses told deputies Olmstead sat at the poolside bar with his child in the stroller next to him and drank himself into "a state of intoxication."

A resort manager told investigators Olmstead was escorted back to his room, only to return to the food court area, where several people complained he was threatening them with violence.

[RECOMMENDED: Women claim dying man is conman | Life hack: Tips, tricks for Amazon.com]

Deputies arrived, and they said they found Olmstead's son had been sitting in a dirty diaper for hours, and his legs and feet were badly sunburned.

They said they removed him from Walt Disney World, and put him inside an Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol car.

A deputy said Olmstead called him names repeatedly on his way to jail, and he told the deputy Donald Trump was going to kill him.

Olmstead was booked on a child neglect charge, and posted $2,200 bond late Monday night.

News 6 found out this wasn't Olmstead's first brush with law enforcement.

According to court records, Olmstead has been arrested on DUI, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in Ohio.

[SEE THESE? Break-ing news: TV mistakes | Tattoo spell check | World's craziest beach]

Reedy Creek paramedics told deputies his son suffered first-degree burns, which they believe will turn into second-degree burns because they were turning purple.​

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.